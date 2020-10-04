Pentwater Sportfishing Association donates to village fish cleaning station
The Pentwater Sportfishing Association (PSA) presented a check for $650 to Chris Brown, Pentwater Village Manager, to support the operation and maintenance of the Pentwater Village Fish Cleaning Station.
In a meeting on Oct. 1, PSA President Dean Jessup, along with Bruce Koorndyk, past president, made the presentation to Brown, bringing the total support of the project to $1,850 during the course of two years, according to a release from the association.
The Village Fish Cleaning Station is a constant focal point for visitors to view the catch of the day and get pictures. The release stated the PSA is pleased that village management supports fishing effort in the port and works to assist the in community projects focused on safety and enjoyment of the resource.
For more information about the Pentwater Sportfishing Association, visit www.pentwaterpsa.org.