Pentwater’s Easter on the Green set for Saturday
PENTWATER — Pentwater will be marking the Easter holiday with Colleen Plummer’s Easter on the Green at noon, Saturday, on the Village Green in Pentwater.
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event with sponsors The Antler Bar and Ludington Beverage.
Children will have an opportunity to take part in the Easter egg hunt, meet the Easter Bunny and win prizes.
Organizers ask that those who attend follow all of the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as described the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.