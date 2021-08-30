People Fund grant applicant letters due Oct. 1
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is now accepting letters of interest and grant applications from nonprofit organizations throughout its local service area for the fall grant cycle. Letters of interest are due by Oct. 1. If the letter of interest is approved, the applicant can then submit a grant application by Oct. 15. All letters and applications are accepted through a new online grant application portal that can be found at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund.
With the purpose of bettering local communities, the People Fund is supported solely by Great Lakes Energy members. Those who participate in the program allow their electric cooperative to round their monthly electric bill to the next whole dollar amount.
Since 1999, more than $3.9 million has been awarded to charitable and community organizations throughout Great Lakes Energy’s 26-county service area, which stretches from Kalamazoo to the Mackinac Straits. The People Fund recently awarded more than $263,000 in grants during the 2021 spring grant cycle.
Nonprofit organizations can read program details and apply online at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund. Non-profit organizations that serve communities located in the Great Lakes Energy service area are eligible to apply.
The next People Fund grant opportunity will be available in April 2022.