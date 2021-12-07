Pizza night Friday at American Legion
The American Legion will host a pizza night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 308 N. James St., in Ludington.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message.
Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment.
All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings will be available. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be offered.
Pizza is offered to members and their guests.