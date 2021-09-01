Starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, there will be lane closures and traffic shifts on northbound and southbound U.S. 31 over the Pentwater River, and Pere Marquette Highway will be closed as the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) conducts bridge improvement work.
Pere Marquette Highway traffic will be detoured using U.S. 31 Business Route (Oceana Drive) and U.S. 31.
MDOT stated in a press release that it's investing approximately $900,000 in the project, which will include deck patching, expansion joint replacement, barrier wall repair, substructure improvements and epoxy overlays.
The aim of the project is to increase safety, improve ride quality and extend the service life of the bridges, according to MDOT.
The project is expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 12.