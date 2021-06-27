Poet discussion now to be held at LACA tonight
The location for tonight’s reading and discussion by poet Moheb Soliman has changed. The event will now be held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. The time is still 7 p.m.
Soliman will discuss his book, “HOMES,” which explores themes of nature, modernity, identity and belonging through the Great Lakes region.
He will be joined by co-hosts Julia Chambers of AFFEW, and Nicole Birkett and Barry Matthews of Ludington Writers for a discussion of their overlapping perspectives of place, water and environment issues, as well as the Great Lakes region as a whole and Ludington’s special corner of it.
The event was originally scheduled to be held at Waterfront Park.