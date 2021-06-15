Poet to host reading, discussion at Waterfront Park June 28
Poet Moheb Soliman will visit Waterfront Park at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, to discuss his book, “HOMES,” which explores themes of nature, modernity, identity and belonging through the Great Lakes region.
Before sharing work from the book, he will be joined by co-hosts Rebecca Berringer of the Mason County Historical Society, Julia Chambers of AFFEW, and Nicole Birkett and Barry Matthews of Ludington Writers for a discussion of their overlapping perspectives and backgrounds regarding relationships to place, water and environment issues, the Great Lakes region as a whole and Ludington’s special corner of it.
The event is free. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on. Soliman is an interdisciplinary poet from Egypt and the Midwest who has presented work at diverse art and public spaces in the U.S. and Canada.
“HOMES” is his first book of poems. It’s part contemporary nature poetry, part immigrant travelogue. Visit www.mohebsoliman.info for more information.