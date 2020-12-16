Pop-up flu shot clinics continue today, Friday, Monday
A series of no-cost flu vaccine clinics for those in Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties, hosted by Northwest Michigan Health Services, will continue today, Friday and Monday. The clinics will administer flu shots in curbside events where the patients never leave their cars.
The remaining clinics are:
• Today from 9 to 11 a.m. at Manistee Middle/High School;
• Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Era Country Dairy Farm Store;
• and on Monday. Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hart Wesleyan Church in Hart, and from 9 to 11 a.m. at Manistee Middle/High School.
Northwest Michigan Health Services is a federally qualified health center providing medical, dental and behavioral health care in western Michigan. They have clinics in Ludington, Manistee and Shelby.
For more information, visit www.beaflufighter.com.