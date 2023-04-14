Starting Monday, Hansen Road between Meyers and Dennis roads will be closed to thru traffic, according to a release from the Mason County Road Commission.
The scheduled completion date of the project is Monday, June 5.
Motorists are encouraged to use the Please use the detour route as shown below.
The detour route is from Hansen Road to Stiles Road, then to U.S. 10/U.S. 31, Jebavy Drive, and Rasmussen Road.
Residents who live on Hansen Road will have access to their property.
School buses, garbage trucks, emergency vehicles, and residents should expect delays and are asked to use caution when driving within the project limits and when approaching construction equipment.