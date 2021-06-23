PoWeR! Book Bag sewing workshops to resume July 7
Workshops for sewing book bags for the PoWeR! Book Bags program will resume from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Future sessions will be held at the same time and place each first Wednesday of the month. Pre-pandemic, the sessions were held at Grace Episcopal Church.
Fabrics and pre-cut kits will be available to sew at the session or to take and sew at home. Those who wish to sew at the center should bring their own sewing machines. Participants don’t need to attend the whole session; come when you can, leave when you must. Participants can bring lunch bags if they wish.
PoWeR! Book Bags is a nonprofit organization devoted to encouraging children to build personal libraries and to grow their love of reading and creativity. Books are distributed free of charge to children of all ages. Local book distribution points include the Lakeshore Food Club, Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services, HELP Ministries and the Scottville Area Senior Center. For more information, visit the PoWeR! Book Bags Facebook page or call Norma at (231) 757-2315.