PoWeR! Book Bags donates to local elementary school students
PoWeR! Book Bags just completed its school book giveaways for students to read and to grow their libraries just before they went off for spring break.
Last week, elementary school students at Ludington Areas Schools, as well as Ludington Area Catholic School and Covenant Christian School, had the opportunity to choose two free books from a class variety pack to take home and keep and enjoy over and over again.
Since 2016, the PoWeR! Book Bags has distributed more than 175,000 books and nearly 40,000 bags filled with literacy supplies to children.
The giveaway was made possible through community donations to the PoWeR! Book Bags.
Donations are always accepted. A $3 donation buys two books for children in need. Visit www.powerbookbags.com or email powerbookbags@gmail.com for more information.