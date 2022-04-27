Public invited to Rotary presentation on Nigerian school, well projects
The Rev. Fr. Peter Omogo from the Samuel Omogo Foundation will speak to the Rotary Club of Ludington about the foundation’s work in Nigeria to provide clean water to villages and an effort to build an academy to educate youth so they might escape the cycle of poverty. The public is invited to attend the presentation at the Rotary Club’s noon meeting at the Ludington Area Center of the Arts on May 19.
Gloria Ann’s Catering will cater the meal. Reservations are requested to ensure that there is ample food for those interested in eating. The lunch fee, for those who plan to eat, is $10. Those who wish to attend without eating lunch can do so at no cost.
RSVPs can be texted to Betty Mousel, Rotary Club of Ludington’s international committee chair, at (231) 250-1273. Reservations can also be made online at www.signupgenius.com/go/8050F4DA5AC2DA5FB6-may19th.
Rotary President Chad Inabinet said donations toward the club’s local and international service work are appreciated.
Rev. Omogo has presented to the club before. Since 2021, the foundation has worked to bring clean water to the people living in the Nigerian state of Ebonyi, regardless of their religious, political, cultural or lifestyle statuses. The area has many small villages that lack access to clean water leading to many illnesses and premature deaths — including many children age 3 and younger. Woman and children often must trek miles each morning to seek water — often from contaminated creeks and streams, according to information from the foundation.
The foundation has drilled at least 368 wells since 2012 to provide clean water.
Its newest effort, in addition to drilling wells, is to build a school. That effort will be explained May 19.