Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfires return June 23
On Thursday, June 23, the monthly Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire events will start for the summer.
The bonfires take place on the last Thursday of the month from 8 to 10 p.m. at Stearns Park beach.
Events are free and hosted by the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Everyone is welcome to attend these quintessential summertime activities.
Enjoy a crackling fire and beautiful sunset over Lake Michigan. See the SS Badger come into port, hear live music, play beach volleyball, go swimming, or just relax.
For more information, visit www.pureludington.com/sunset-bonfire.