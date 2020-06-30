Questions sought for candidate forum
The Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce and the Ludington Daily News are co-sponsoring a candidate forum at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 14 at Waterfront Park in Ludington.
Attendees are being asked to bring a blanket or a chair for seating while practicing six feet of social distancing at the park. It will be an opportunity for the public to hear from state and local candidates in their respective races in the Aug. 4 primary election.
The forum will feature candidate introductions and a question-and-answer session conducted by a panel.
The Daily News is accepting questions to consider asking candidates via email at editor@ludingtondailynews.com. Please put “Candidate question” in the subject line.