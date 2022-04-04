Racial Equity Book Club to discuss ‘Blackout’ April 27
The Mason County District Library’s Racial Equity Book Club is currently reading “Blackout” by Candace Owens and will meet to discuss the book at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. and via Zoom.
The Racial Equity Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Members choose which session and format is most convenient for them.
The book club is led by library staff member Thomas Trahey. Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.
The club alternates between non-fiction and fiction with racial equity as the focus. There are three movies on the theme included as well. Members can suggest book titles, and then vote on the next selections. All members will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the book or film of the month. Upcoming books and films include:
• April 27, “Blackout” by Candace Owens
• May 25, “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich
• June 22, “Mississippi Burning” starring Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe
• July 27, “His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham
• Aug. 31, “The Hate You Give “by Angie Thomas
• Sept. 28, “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” film
• Oct. 26, “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” by Isabel Wilkerson
• Nov. 30, “The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea
Visit www.mcdl.pub/rebc for more information. Mason County District Library programs are free and open to the public.