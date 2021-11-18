Mason County residents will be treated to a free traditional community Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25 at Radiant Church, 409. S. Washington Ave., Ludington.
The dinner is open to anyone in the Mason County area, and meals will be available for delivery or dine-in.
Reserve a meal today by calling the Radiant Church office at (231) 845-9596 or by sending an email to dinner@radiantcoast.org.
Delivery orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 21.
The church is also seeking volunteers to help with the dinner. For information about how to lend a hand, visit the Radiant Church Thanksgiving Day Dinner page on Facebook.