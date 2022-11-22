Radiant Church hosts Thanksgiving dinner Thursday
Radiant Church will again host its Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday.
The dinner is free and open to the public at the church, 409 S. Washington Ave. in Ludington.
Radiant has plenty of volunteers who are more than happy to help with the dinner, but there might be additional opportunities to help.
Anyone interested in volunteering can find more information at www.radiantcoast.org, in the “Events” section. Prospective volunteers can also call the church office at (231) 845-9596.