Ramsdell accepting applications for ‘Enchanted Forest’ exhibit
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is now accepting applications for “Enchanted Forest,” an art exhibition taking place from May 24 to July 9. Michigan artists of all ages are welcome to submit artwork. The application deadline is Feb. 28.
The city of Manistee is located in the heart of the Manistee National Forest. The “Enchanted Forest” exhibit is meant to reflect the beauty and enchantment of the Manistee National Forest and all forests of Michigan.
Prospective exhibiting artists are asked to consider what the word “enchanted” means in relation to a forest. Is it a specific stand of trees or a creek in the forest? Is it the light, the colors or the diversity of flora and fauna? Perhaps it means fairies, magic and mystery. The main criteria of the work in the exhibit will be a depiction of a forest in the art.
Entries will be screened to make sure they fit the theme.
The exhibit is open to all types of media including photography, drawing, painting and sculpture.
Accepted artists will be notified by March 18. The entry fee is $25 for up to two entries or $35 for three entries. Visit https://bit.ly/3gajGyA to apply. All exhibiting artists are invited to attend the Enchanted Forest opening reception on May 27, 2022.
For more information, contact Theresa Gimpel, visual art coordinator, at theresa@ramsdelltheatre.org.