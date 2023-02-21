Ramsdell exhibit celebrating Black artists ends Saturday
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is presenting an exhibit featuring works by contemporary Black artists who reside in or are from rural Michigan.
“Journey of Discovery: Honoring the contributions of African Americans in rural Michigan,”is on display through Saturday at the Ramsdell, 101 Maple St., Manistee.
The exhibit is presented by the Ramsdell and the Manistee Area Racial Justice & Diversity Initiative (MARDJI), a group of concerned citizens who have come together to promote racial justice, diversity and inclusion in the region.
The “Journey of Discovery” art exhibition is on display from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Hardy Hall Art Gallery.
The Ramsdell, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, is located on the ancestral land of the Anishinaabe people. This historic opera house in rural Michigan was erected in 1902, just 38 years after the institution of slavery was abolished in the U.S.
The Ramsdell believes it’s important to remember that there were Black people who journeyed to Northern Michigan, and that they, along with the other European immigrant groups and the Anishinaabe people already here, are a part of the history and fabric of the region, according to a press release.