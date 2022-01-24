Ramsdell hosts ‘All in the Family’ art exhibition
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is showcasing a new exhibition, titled “All in the Family,” which will be on display in Hardy Hall starting Tuesday and continuing through March 5.
An opening reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday in Hardy Hall. The reception and exhibit is free to the public.
The “All in the Family” exhibition highlights eight families in the Manistee region that have fostered generations of artists. There’s a total of 33 participating artists. The gallery will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
“Families are the core of our community, connecting us together with creation, inspiration and love,” said William Hattendorf, a member of the RRCA board and visual arts committee. “These artists represent how families weave the thread of art through generations, passing on the love of art and leaving behind tangible memories.”
Visual Arts Coordinator Theresa Gimpel said the Ramsdell is “thrilled to be showcasing the work of eight families, each with a connection to Manistee and spanning a century of art.”
The exhibit includes sculpture, painting, drawing, textiles, wood-carving, paper-cutting and jewelry. For more information about the “All in the Family exhibit,” visit www.ramsdell theatre.org/art or call (231) 398-9770.