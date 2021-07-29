MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts announces a call for art by Native American Artists. Registration is open until Aug. 31.
The Ramsdell, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, is located in Manistee, Michigan, on the ancestral land of the Anishinaabe people. The RRCA recognizes that the contributions, culture and identity of the Native American community are an important part of the community’s vitality and an often-overlooked part of history.
In this spirit, the Ramsdell invites Native American artists working in all visual arts mediums to submit works to be considered for an art exhibition by Native American artists.
“First Americans” is dedicated to the country’s first Native American cabinet member, Deb Haaland, and will be on display during National American Indian Heritage Month. The exhibit will feature works by contemporary Native American artists who currently reside in the state of Michigan.
"First Americans" will be on display in Hardy Hall, Nov. 8-Dec. 31, 2021. The opening reception is on Nov. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Artists should not feel an obligation to present work that references their heritage directly. Native Americans create purely American art. The Ramsdell is looking to honor and celebrate the broad range of artistic expression by Native American artists. This includes painting, sculpture, photography, prints, ceramics, fashion design, poetry, storytelling, music, dance, video and installation, which might include several categories of expression.
Artists must presently reside in Michigan.
Artists are responsible for transporting accepted works to the Ramsdell by Friday, Oct. 1 and for picking up unsold works after Dec. 31. Pick-up days will be determined.
The application deadline is Aug. 31.
Art exhibited in the show will also be featured and available for sale on the RRCA website. Artists will retain 70 percent of art sales.
Native American artists will exhibit their show during Manistee’s annual Sleighbell parade, which will provide high exposure. The exhibition will be publicized via the RRCA website, social media, e-news/newspapers, and tribal newsletters.
Required materials include the artist's name and contact info, bio, titles, dimensions, media, and high-resolution images of at least one and no more than three pieces of art for consideration. There is a $20 entry fee per artist.
After gathering the materials outlined in this information packet, artists can apply online using https://forms.gle/82ECRLF9vNb75w3D8.