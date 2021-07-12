Ramsdell to hold auditions for ‘The Nutcracker’
Auditions for “The Nutcracker” will be held in the Ramsdell Ballroom on Sunday, July 18 and Sunday, Aug. 22.
An audition time of 1 p.m. is reserved for candidates 12 and older who have danced en pointe for at least two years, or who are enrolled in intermediate/advanced levels of ballet training, and male candidates who might be able to lift/partner.
A 3 p.m. audition time is for candidates 5 and older who are in beginning to high-intermediate dance training levels, or may have related skills in acrobatics, gymnastics, theatre; boys who might want to sword fight, or who would like to try for a role in these performances. This audition will likely include a wide range of ages.
Please confirm if/when you plan to audition.
Those who are unsure of which audition to attend should consider the 3 p.m. auditions. Casting decisions will be made by adjudicators who will call dancers if they want them to return.
The cast selected in summer 2020 never had the opportunity to rehearse or perform, due to the temporary closure of the Ramsdell Theatre. Director Ingrid Bond is asking that all who appeared on that cast list audition again, since candidates might have grown, their skills might have increased, or they might no longer be interested in performing.
Performances are at 8 p.m. on Fridays, Dec. 3 and 10 and Saturdays, Dec. 4 and 11, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, Dec. 4 and Dec. 12.
All performances will be held at the Ramsdell Theatre.
Rehearsals for the ballet begin after Labor Day weekend.
Contact the Ramsdell at (231) 398-9770 or email Bond at thebep@sbcglobal.net