Ramsdell to host ‘Art of Photography’ exhibit
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts announces a new art exhibition, “Art of Photography: Regional Images through the Lens,” presented at the Hardy Hall Gallery located in the Ramsdell.
The exhibit runs from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, or by appointment, from March 8 through April 22.
Visit the Hardy Hall Gallery to view approximately 70 photographic works from more than 25 local and community photographers.
The images range from black and white, to color, to digitally rendered, and from small to large. The exhibition showcases many talented and creative artists and will appeal to all ages and interests.
An art reception is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Hardy Hall Gallery. The reception is free of charge.
Come out and meet the photographers, peruse the collection, and enjoy snacks and wine.
For more information, contact the Ramsdell at (231) 398-9770, email amerizon@ramsdelltheatre.org, or visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org.