Ramsdell to launch lecture series July 6
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee will launch its sixth run of the Tuesday Talks, Tunes and Tours series with a talk from Tara McCrackin, president of Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6.
McCrackin will discuss how design can be used to benefit business.
McCrackin has had a long career balancing both her love for design and her passion for education. She has worked in corporate workplace design through a furniture dealer, a furniture manufacturer and an architecture firm, while also teaching design at Kendall.
In 2019, stepped into the role of president at Kendall.
In addition, the Ramsdell will also launch its next art exhibit featuring the Art Divas of Manistee on July 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A series of workshops and classes are also being offered concurrently with the exhibit, starting at 10 a.m. and led by Lynn Williams and Mary Wahr.
In addition to Williamd and Wahr, the Art Divas of Manistee include Chris Wucherer, Terry Barto and Jeanne Butterfield. They will present a variety of art, including 3D works, photography, paintings and crafts.
The show will run through July 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
A special opening reception will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 8.
All are welcome to attend, and there will be a cash bar available.
Both the lecture series and the exhibit reception require registration.
For more information, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org.