Regional High School Art Exhibit opens Monday at WSCC
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College will host the 23rd annual Regional High School Art Exhibit beginning Monday in the college’s Manierre Dawson Gallery. Student artwork will be displayed through April 30.
The exhibit is sponsored by the WSCC Foundation and the college’s art department. This year, because of the pandemic, it’s being approach from a new direction.
“Looking to support community spirit in these difficult times, this year’s event is focused on the exhibition only. In lieu of a competition, all the works will be professionally framed. At the end of the exhibition, they will be gifted to the participipants,” said Eden Ünlüata-Foley, an art professor at the college.
Area high schools have been invited to enter four of their students’ best works and those included in the exhibit have been selected by high-school art teachers. The participating schools include Mason County Central, Ludington High School, Mason County Eastern, Gateway to Success Academy, Manistee, Pentwater and Selby.
Each high-school graduate participant will also be eligible for a scholarship which can be applied to one of several studio art classes offered by the college.
“The amazing works submitted speak to the commitment of teachers and students to art and learning,” Ünlüata–Foley said. “It has been a difficult year for teachers and especially for visual art teachers. We are beyond delighted to have these artworks professionally framed, so they will live as family keepsakes for years to come.”
The Manierre Dawson Gallery is located in the Arts and Sciences Center. The gallery is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
To make an appointment to view the exhibit, contact Ünlüata-Foley at nfoley@westshore.edu.