Register by Sept. 11 for Meet Michigan: Stakeholder
Join in at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 for Meet Michigan: Stakeholder Conversations.
Open dialogue with stakeholders is one of the tenets that helped build the Michigan State University College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Come and hear about key research initiatives and learn about how the MSU is engaging students and educating residents on important issues. Short presentations will kick off the forum, followed by a robust question and answer period to address local issues.
The panel of speakers includes Kelly Millenbah, interim dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources; George Smith, director of ag/bio research; and Quentin Tyler, director of MSU Extension.
An optional tour of the West Central Research Station will begin at 3 p.m. The West Central Michigan Research and Extension Center was created by the nonprofit organization West Central Michigan Horticultural Research Inc., to support agriculture in Oceana, Mason and Newaygo counties. It is home to research on tree fruit and asparagus.
For more information, please contact ANR Event Services at (517) 353-3175 or email events@anr.msu.edu.