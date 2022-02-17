Registration open for Ramsdell’s theater camp
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is now accepting applications for its theater camp, which will take place June 13-25. The camp is limited to 30 students.
The registration deadline is March 18 at 11:59 p.m. Students will meet Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramsdell for two weeks. A showcase at the end of the camp will feature students’ work during the camp. The showcase will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
Participants will also have the opportunity to embrace their interest and skills in theater tech and design, getting hands-on experience with running lights, sound and introduction to costume/set design. They’ll also get a chance to experience life backstage and behind the curtain in the beautiful, historic Ramsdell facilities.
The Ramsdell’s theater camp will be led by Broadway veteran Karen Curlee.
Curlee’s Broadway career includes performances in “Blackstone,” “The Tap Dance Kid,” “A Chorus Line,” “CATS,” “Me and My Girl,” “Showboat,” “The Taffetas” and Chicago. In addition to her performance career, Curlee has taught musical theater and arts education for more than 24 years.
“Come and join us as we explore all facets of theatre and musical theatre,” Curlee said. “We will build community and a performing arts company.”
Ramsdell Executive Director Xavier Verna adds, “We’re excited to introduce the next generation of artists to the historic Ramsdell Theatre.”
Scholarships will be available to cover a portion of camp tuition, thanks to the James F. Galer Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information about the camp and to register, please visit www.ramsdeltheatre.org/camp.