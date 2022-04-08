Registration open or Shoreline FORCE Bike Rodeo April 30
Registration is now open for the Shoreline FORCE group’s bike rodeo, set for 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of West Shore Community College Tech Center at 3000 N. Stiles Road.
The family-friendly event encourages and educates the safe way to enjoy bike riding. The event will include helmet checks, bike checks, wheel checks, a bicycle skills course and more.
Snacks will also be available.
Visit www.westshore.asapconnected.com to sign up.
The first 20 registrants will receive a helmet donated by Shoreline FORCE and a book donated by the Mason-Lake-Oceana Great Start Collaborative.