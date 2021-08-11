Registration underway for August, September workshops at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is now taking registrations for a number of new workshops during August and September. Workshops range from fiber arts, watercolor and painting to jewelry, bead-making and ceramics.
Workshops include:
· A two-day cabochon bead workshop with instructor Meredith Hanson Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $35 for LACA members and $40 for non-members. The workshop is limited to four students and participants must be at least 16 years old.
· Nationally known watercolor artist Susan Ling will host a one-day Watercolor Workshop Saturday, Aug. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost of the workshop is $85 for LACA members and $95 for non-members. All supplies are included. This workshop is open to all skill levels. Students will create two small paintings during the workshop.
· Deb Borema will give instruction on creating a wall hanging commemorating the 20th anniversary of September 11 featuring the “Twin Towers” design inspired by R.O. Blechman’s drawing published in the New York Times. This workshop will take place Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The cost is $20 for LACA members and $25 for non-members. The workshop will serve as a fundraiser for Borema’s Workshop Wednesday program.
· Ludington artist Linda Sandow will host a paper tile painting workshop Wednesday, Sept. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. During the workshop students will learn techniques to make painted paper tiles that will then be used to create an 8-by-10 collage painting on canvas. Cost of the workshop is $40 for LACA members and $45 for non-members.
· Carol Marshall will return to LACA for another of her popular “Memories of Me” art quilt wall hanging workshops. This two-day workshop will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $143 for LACA members and $153 for non-members.
· Meredith Hanson will teach a two-part beaded cabochon pin workshop Tuesday Sept. 28 and Oct. 5. The cost of the workshop is $30 for LACA members and $35 for non-members. All supplies are included.
For more information on these workshops or to register visit ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington and in addition to workshops hosts free monthly exhibits and various performances throughout the year.