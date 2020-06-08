‘Reimagined’
Pentwater sand sculpting contest coming in August
In the spirit of “the show must go on,” the Pentwater Service Club will again encourage sand sculpting fun on the Mears State Park beach, but this summer, the traditional contest format is being reimagined to better assure the safety of participants and spectators.
The approach is based on a recent suggestion made to the Club by Elissa Buck, a Michigan DNR event coordinator at Ludington State Park.
The working title is Pentwater Sand Sculpture 2020 Fun Fest, and details will be announced by the Club in early July.
Because of continuing social distancing protocols, the service club will not hold a traditional competition on the Friday morning of homecoming this year.
Instead, Mears State Park beach-going families and friends — during a several week period through mid-August — will be encouraged to create a sand sculpture that reflects the 2020 Homecoming theme, “Discover Pentwater, come for a day, a week, a life.”
It’s hoped that teams will then post a few cellphone photos of their finished designs on the Pentwater Sand Sculpture Contest page on Facebook, @ptwservicesandsculpture.
The service club wants to celebrate the 47th year of the community tradition, and welcomes residents and visitors to come and safely enjoy the state park beach, express their love for Pentwater and have their sculpted creations seen by an even broader audience.