Resiliency grant available for Manistee County businesses
The Manistee Chamber of Commerce is alerting business owners to a new COVID-19 grant opportunity for small businesses in Manistee County.
Any small business with nine or fewer employees in Manistee County can apply now for a Regional Resiliency Program grant of up to $5,000 to address issues stemming from COVID-19.
The Regional Resiliency Program is available through Venture North. Applications are due before 5 p.m. on Nov. 10.
The application is online at www.venturenorthfunding.org/regional-resiliency-program. For more information, contact the Regional Resiliency Program at betsyevans@gmail.com or (231) 383-2798.