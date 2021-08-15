Rev. Robert Jones Sr., Matt Watroba to close out Folk Fridays series
Individually Rev. Robert Jones Sr. and Matt Watroba are master folk musicians, but together they form an incredible duo, Common Chords, which will close out the Folk Fridays concert series for 2021 with a free outdoor concert on Friday.
Gates and seating area open at 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 at the Boat House, Lake County Historical Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave. in Baldwin. Attendees can bring lawn chars or stay in their cars to hear the music.
Rev. Robert Jones Sr. is a native Detroiter and an inspirational storyteller and musician, celebrating the history, humor and power of American roots music. He shares his deep love for traditional African American and American traditional music by weaving timeless stories and songs together in his performances.
Jones has performed throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. He is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist and is accomplished at guitar, harmonica, mandolin, banjo and fiddle. He is said to be a “living encyclopedia” of blues history and an outstanding blues musician. He has hosted several radio programs, taught music history at Wayne State University, and in 2018 he received the Kresge Arts Fellowship for Music Composition and Performance.
Matt Watroba is known as the voice of folk music in Michigan for his work with WDET-Detroit Public Radio. As a producer and host of the “Folks Like Us” program and the nationally syndicated Sing Out Radio Magazine and Folk Alley, Watroba has a vast understanding of folk music and culture. He is a veteran performer, songwriter and teacher, and is a regular instructor at the Swannanoa Gathering near Asheville, North Carolina.
He has a dynamic stage presence and gives performances that are evidence of someone who understands how to connect with audiences. Matt sings songs that you will feel and remember for a long time. Concertgoers will love the journey his music takes them on, and the place it takes them to.
Together Jones Sr. and Watroba perform “Music That Matters,” a show that reflects history, social change, migration, hopes and dreams. It is music that is rich and diverse, direct and powerful. As talented as they are individually, together they form a synergy that is hard to describe. This concert is one not to be missed and is appropriate for all ages. Let’s come together and celebrate the community’s diversity, and our connection with each other.
This concert has been funded in part through two grants. The Lake County Historical Museum thanks the Lowell Area Arts Council, Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the Lake County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Fremont Area Community Foundation for its support of music and the arts.