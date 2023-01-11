Review FCC’s internet access maps by Friday
Residents have until Friday to challenge the accuracy of Federal Communications Commission’s maps of internet access in Mason County that have been deemed inaccurate by a citizens group pushing for high-speed internet in the area.
The Connecting Mason County group and the Mason County Board of Commissioners are asking residents, businesses and other entities to review internet availability detailed on the FCC’s current maps.
Connecting Mason County determined that the current FCC maps overstate internet availability in the area by up to 20%, and residents have until Friday to review and contest that information.
The maps are available online at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov.