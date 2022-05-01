Riedl’s ‘Exploration & Experimentation’ exhibit on display throughout May at LACA
Ludington artist Marion Riedl’s “Exploration & Experimentation” exhibit will be on display in the Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ performance hall gallery May 6-28 with a public artist reception from 5-6 p.m., Friday, May 6.
“Exploration & Experimentation” will feature over 100 acrylic paintings and collages created by Riedl.
“My Exploration & Experimentation into the art field began in January 2017 and continues to this day,” Riedl stated in a press release from LACA.
“In January 2017, Linda Sandow offered a collage workshop at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. As a member of the center, I signed up for the workshop and I was awakened to a whole universe of possibilities. I joined art center’s visual arts critique group, explored acrylic paints with guide Mary Case and devoured art instruction books and videos,” Riedl stated.
Local landscapes, inspired by referencing an extensive photo library, created by herself and her late husband John, are favorite subjects.
“Some images best lend themselves to being rendered as collage pieces, others as acrylic paintings, and still others as a mixed media creation. I enjoy experimentation with still-life’s of my bottle collection, painting flowers from my garden and trying abstracts, interspersed with the more customary lighthouse and local landscape scenes,” Marion stated.
Riedl received a bachelor’s degree in teaching Latin and French from the State University of New York College at Albany and spent 32 years as a staff writer at the Ludington Daily News (retiring in 2004), She stated she was convinced my forte was in the literary arts.
March 2020 saw the onset of COVID-19 and a time of shut in and reflection.
“I saw the opportunity to begin an extensive project... filling a newly decorated downstairs bedroom with acrylic art. I chose to use a South Western motif using photographs from two trips to the West, including New Mexico, Utah and Colorado,” she stated in the release. “My collection of Zane Grey books added mental images to the photographic ones. Year’s end saw the completion of 20 paintings and 24 books. A very productive use of 365 days of solitude.
“And, my enjoyment of ‘Exploration and Experimentation’ into the art field continues to this day.”