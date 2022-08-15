Riffle selected for Mason County Promise Zone Board
The Mason County Promise Zone Board has selected Chad Riffle as its newest member.
Riffle, who grew up in Mason County, was recently hired as the dean of students for the West Shore ESD’s Career Tech and ASM Tech Early college programs. He said he wanted to do even more for the youth of the county.
“I have spent most of my life in Mason County, growing up in Fountain and attending Mason County Eastern through eighth grade,” Riffle said. “I love this community and call it home. I believe in education and the benefits it offers our kids. I want to support that educational attainment in any way that I can.”
Riffle said he feels that the Promise provides the community, schools and higher education with a message of hope.
“That message is felt by everyone, not just students utilizing it,” he stated. “The Promise is a valuable asset to our community, and I want to do my part to ensure it continues long into the future.”
Riffle will complete a term begun by the late Jim McLean, which will continue through December 2024, with the option to renew for a four-year term.
The Mason County Promise Zone Authority Board is an 11-member public board that governs the Promise Zone scholarship and related activities.