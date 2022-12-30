Ring in 2023 with ball drop, other events in Ludington
A host of activities are planned for the day to help celebrate the arrival of 2023, all building up to the annual Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in downtown Ludington.
Sandcastles Children’s Museum, at 129 E. Ludington Ave., is bringing back its New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop for the first time since 2019.
The family-friendly event is from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a countdown to 7:30 p.m., when more than 500 balloons will be released from nets fixed to the ceiling.
Leading up to the drop, there will be face-painting, crafts, and music from Thomas Ronquillo, who will play the conga drums.
At the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., there will be a New Year’s Eve party from 9 to 11 p.m.
Activities include a virtual-reality experience hosted by the Jump Around Fun Center, a Smash Bros. tournament for teens and adults, crafts for children, bingo for everyone, and a scavenger hunt for the grownups.
The library will close at 11 p.m. so people can make their way to see Ludington’s New Year’s Eve ball descend from a crane overlooking Ludington Avenue.
All Occasions Events & Floral. at 10 N. James St., will host a warming party from 9 p.m. until the ball drop, featuring music, food and door prizes.
A pre-ball-drop party will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. at The Port, 222 W. Ludington Ave., featuring music from Third Coast Swing as well as activities, food, drinks and more.
The ball drop itself will get underway at 9 p.m., with drinks served in Legacy Plaza, where Chris Nicholas from WMOM-FM will be acting as DJ.
Commemorative light-up glasses will be for sale, and there will be warm-up stations at various downtown businesses.
The ball drops at midnight, followed by fireworks provided by OxyChem.
Free rides will be offered by the Ludington Mass Transit Authority, Abrahamson’s Towing, Oceana Towing, Fiers Towing, Auto Ranch Towing and Judy’s Lakeside Rides.
On Sunday, 2023 will kick off with the New Year’s Resolution Run 5k, which will start at 11 a.m. at Loomis and James streets in downtown Ludington. The cost is $30 or $35 on race day.
For more information on the ball drop and other events, visit www.downtownludington.org/nye.