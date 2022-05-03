Riverton Fire Department pancake breakfast Saturday
Following a two-year absence, the annual Riverton Fire Department Pancake Breakfast fundraiser is returning from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Riverton Township Hall.
The breakfast, which is a fundraiser for the fire department, will include a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale.
Fire Chief Joe Cooper said the money raised, after expenses, goes into the Riverton Fire Fighters Association Inc. account.
The breakfast will include scrambled eggs, sausage from Sanders Meats, maple syrup from Kistlercrest Farm, apple sauce, orange juice and apple juice donated by Indian Summer, fruit and coffee.
The cost is a $10 donation per plate, or a free-will donation for children who are 6 and younger.