Riverton Fire
Department’s pancake breakfast returns May 13
The Riverton Fire Department’s 19th annual pancake breakfast fundraiser will return May 13 at Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road in Scottville.
From 7 a.m. to noon, firefighters will serve hot blueberry pancakes smothered in freshly made local maple syrup.
There will be raffles, 50/50 drawings, and a large silent auction.
There will also be a bake sale with homemade cookies, pies and breads.
Fire trucks and other equipment will be on display.
The cost of the all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 per person, or free for kids 6 and younger.
Additionally, there will be a special raffle for 4-year-old Ray Anderson, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Ray’s father was a member of the Riverton Fire Department for many years, according to a the event’s Facebook page.
Anyone who would like to donate to the silent auction is encouraged to contact the Riverton Fire Department at (231) 845-6152 or on Facebook to make arrangements.