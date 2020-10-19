Road commission announces paving project near Ford Lake
SCOTTVILLE — The Ford Lake area will be seeing new blacktop as the Mason County Road Commission announced that it will be doing hot mix asphalt paving on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 20 and 21, in Sherman Township.
County Highway Engineer and Project Manager Eric Nelson stated in a release that Fountain and Benson roads between Larson and Millerton roads leading and from as well as along Ford Lake will be repaved. Nelson advised that residents, school buses and emergency vehicles will have access, but drivers should expect delays while proceeding with caution.