The Mason County Road Commission has announced that seasonal weight and speed restrictions are going into effect at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, and will be in effect until further notice.
All county roads will be restricted by reducing the maximum axle load by 35-percent per axle and truck speeds to 35 mph.
Weight and speed restrictions are enforced to minimize the damage caused during the Michigan’s seasonal thaw.
For additional information, contact the Mason County Road Commission office at (231) 757-2882 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email permits@masoncountyroads.com.