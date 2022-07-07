Road commission work starts Monday on Hoague, Darr roads in Free Soil Township
SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Road Commission announced that two roads in Free Soil Township will be closed starting Monday, July 11.
Hoague Road between U.S. 31 and Darr Road will be closed as will be Darr Road between Hoague and County Line roads will be closed for work, according to a press release from Eric Nelson, county highway engineer of the Mason County Road Commission.
Nelson stated that residents who live on the roads will have access to their property, and residents should expect delays and use caution while driving within the project limits and when approaching construction equipment.
The detour route described by the road commission is Free Soil Road east to Custer Road. The route then proceeds north on Custer Road to Hoague Road. From the intersection of Custer and Hoague roads proceeds east on Hoague Road to County Line Road. The detour then heads back west on County Line Road to Darr Road.
The expected date of completion is Aug. 29.