Roadwork on Sugar Grove, Millterton roads starts Monday
U.S. 31 between Sugar Grove and Millerton roads will be under construction Monday and Tuesday, according to a release from the Mason County Road Commission.
Work will start around 7:30 a.m. each day, weather permitting.
The existing driving lanes will be cold-milled and resurfaced with hot-mixed asphalt. The roadway will remain open to traffic, but traffic will be restricted to one lane using flag control.
Motorists should expect delays, construction signs and flag control will be placed on U.S. 31 between Sugar Grove and Fountain roads daily until the HMA resurfacing is completed.
The paving work is anticipated to take two days.