Roadwork underway near Ludington Elementary School
The Mason County Road Commission and Ludington Area Schools are making some improvements along Bryant Road and Jebavy Drive for the new Ludington Elementary School.
A new right turn lane is currently under construction as of Thursday, Aug. 25. On Bryant Road, the existing right turn lane at the west entrance to the elementary school is being extended westerly approximately 1,300 feet to Sherman Road. The south side of Bryant Road will be widened 12 feet and paved with hot-mix asphalt to provide additional storage for vehicles and buses that are parked along Bryant Road during school to drop off and pick up of students.
Shillinger Landscaping was the low bidder at $57,925 and was awarded the project at the road commission’s board meeting Thursday.
It is anticipated that the right-turn lane will be completed to the HMA leveling course by Friday Sept. 2. Most of the work will be completed with a shoulder closure.
Four new 25 mph speed-limit signs with flashing lights have been installed: two on Bryant Road and two on Jebavy Drive. The flashing lights will help warn and remind motorists to slow down to the required 25 mph on school days between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., and from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.
Ludington Elementary School is scheduled to resume classes on Tuesday Sept. 6. Motorists are asked to be patient and anticipate delays.