Rotary Club’s holiday auction is Dec. 7
The 2022 Rotary Holiday Auction will take place on Wednesday Dec. 7 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Stearns Hotel Ballroom in downtown Ludington.
Tickets are available now for purchase online at https://one.bidpal.net/ludingtonrotary.
The evening will feature live auction packages and experiences, wine basket raffles, a 50-50 raffle, hors d’oeuvres and cash bar.
The link listed above is can be used for the online “silent auction” portion of the event. The online auction begins at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Place a max bid and let the system automatically bid for up to that limit.
The Rotary Club has many items to bid on.
Also consider donating to Ludington Rotary charities or supporting a Rotary STRIVE student for an outing experience.
This event is the primary fundraiser for Ludington Rotary STRIVE mentor program.