Rupert Wates opens Ludington State Park series
Rupert Wates will open the 2022 summer entertainment series at Ludington State Park tonight at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater south of the walking bridge over the Big Sable River.
Wates was born in London, studied at Oxford, and for 10 years performed in the city before moving to Paris and, in 2006, the U.S. He is now based in New York City and Colorado.
His music is an eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic art/folk, with flavors of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret.
His songwriting and performances have been described as “superb.” He has won some 50 music awards since arriving in the U.S. Wednesday’s concert will be his second appearance in the Ludington State Park series, which is sponsored by Friends of Ludington State Park.
For more information about Wates or samples of his music, visit https://rupertwatesmusic.com/home
The summer entertainment series concerts are free. In the event of rain, performances will move to the Lake Michigan beach house. Attendees should bring a chair, and if outside, maybe some mosquito repellent. Buckets will be passed to help cover the cost of the shows.
For a full schedule, visit https://friendsof ludingtonstatepark.org.