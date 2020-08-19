Sadie Bass to perform Sept. 19 in Manistee
On Saturday, Sept. 19, country music singer Sadie Bass will perform at a drive-in concert, presented by the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the at the old K-Mart lot in Filer Township, 1560 U.S. 31 in Manistee.
The event is made possible through a sponsorship from Filer Township Downtown Development Authority. Additional sponsors for the event are Century 21 Boardwalk and Boyer Agency & Auto-Owners.
Bass’ bandmate Jason Cross will open the show.
Tickets are on sale now, and Xavier Verna, executive director at the Ramsdell, said the concert will help offset some of the event cancellations in the area this year.
“Manistee has experienced a tidal wave of event cancellations, from Forest Festival to the Sleighbell Parade. Many thanks to Filer Township DDA for being a major contributor to help stabilize people’s artistic needs during such a time of need. This will also help support its local businesses,” Verna said. “We’re also grateful to Century 21 Boardwalk for their support to match up to $2,500 in donations in support of the event.”
Bass is a small-town Michigan native who grew up hunting and fishing with her father.
“Sadie has a strong track record as a touring artist. She got into the scene only recently but has already made headlines touring with artists like Brantley Gilbert in 2019,” Verna said.
For more information, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org/drive-in.