Salvation Army sets out to ‘Rescue Christmas’
For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army started its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country in order to rescue Christmas, it stated in a press release.
The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.
Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree — assuming the resources are available.
In Ludington, the Salvation Army served 755 families last year holiday season. If the organization sees the same level of increased requests for service as it did recently, it anticipate that more than 1,000 families will need our help this holiday season.
At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins and the decline in foot traffic, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, which would limit its capability to provide services for the most vulnerable.
To put this in perspective, last year $126 million was raised nationally through about 30,000 red kettles. The Ludington Kettles raised around $35,000.
The Salvation Army already experienced an increase in requests for assistance this holiday season. Due to COVID-19, the group’s volunteer base is lacking, particularly for our kettle sites. Volunteer bell ringers can schedule times to ring by visiting Register to Ring.com or call our office at 231-843-3711.
Since March, The Salvation Army in Ludington has provided more than 15,000 meals boxes, rental/mortgage, utility, medication and emotional and spiritual support to more than 15,450 people in need.
Now, more than ever, the Salvation Army is making it safer and simpler to donate in order to support the most vulnerable in Ludington.
The best way to ensure that these vital services continue is to enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining monthly gift of $25 per month.
To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols:
• Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle in Ludington, Hart and Manistee.
• Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount.
• Donate physical gifts in bulk.
• Adopt additional Angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Visit the Walmart website for information.
Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit www.rescuechristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year.
If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit The Salvation Army Ludington, Michigan to find a location near you.