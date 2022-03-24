Sandcastles open for spring break with two new exhibits
Sandcastles Children’s Museum announced today the museum will be open from Friday, March 25 through Monday, April 11 for spring break. The museum’s spring break hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Two new exhibits — Global Explorations and Where is the Math? — will open for spring break.
Global Explorations has become part of the Take Flight Cessna Airplane exhibit. Four small suitcases each contain insight into other countries through items such as maps, currency and artifacts. Each case represents a different country. Currently, Nepal, Guatemala, Australia and Ecuador are represented. Other countries will be added and will rotate to create an exhibit that has an even broader reach. Families can explore the cases together and learn more about our world.
“Global Explorations is a fun exhibit that uses small vintage suitcases to bring other parts of the world to life for kids. They can step right off our Cessna and explore other countries,” Sandcastles Children’s Museum Executive Director Kristin Korendyke stated. “The cases are full of intriguing and educational items, and so much fun for an adult and child to discover together.”
Where is the Math integrates with the museum’s other exhibits. Twelve exhibits now feature posters that challenge visitors to look at the exhibit in a whole new way. Designed with the belief that math is everywhere, the questions start with beginning math and by the fourth question they require more developed critical thinking. Each of the 12 exhibits has its own individualized questions. Take Flight has math questions pertaining to flight, the Lite Brite exhibit has math questions about patterning, and the Human Eye exhibit’s questions have to do with sight, and an especially fun challenge question, If this Eye were a giant’s eye, how tall would that giant be?
Another feature of the exhibit is the QR codes that visitors can use to access educational articles pertaining to math and exhibit subject matter on each of the posters.
Both of these exhibits were developed in partnership with Mathkind, an organization dedicated to global math education.
The museum’s board and staff look forward to welcoming families to explore these new exhibits as well as all three floors of interactive exhibits over the two weeks of open hours. It was only last year that the museum was closed due to COVID, so this spring break is particularly welcome. With the decline in COVID numbers and in consideration of CDC recommendations, the museum has changed its mask policy from required to highly recommended.
Sandcastles Children’s Museum is at 129 E. Ludington Ave.