Sandcastles Children’s Museum receives $5,000 grant from Community
Foundation
Sandcastles Children’s Museum announced Monday that it has been awarded a grant of $5,000 from the Community Foundation for Mason County to build a new science exhibit, “Michigan Woodlands.”
The new exhibit will complement the existing exhibit on the third floor, “Grandpa’s Farm,” just as Michigan farms often blend into wooded areas.
“Michigan Woodlands” will include a realistic maple tree with a view into the worlds above and below ground and an interactive beehive. It will incorporate many scientific concepts, including pollination, hibernation, metamorphosis and photosynthesis.
“Michigan Woodlands” will foster appreciation for Michigan’s beautiful natural resources and help children understand the connections between humans and nature.
Planning for this project has brought Sandcastles together with many local organizations also concerned with protecting our environment and natural resources. Ludington State Park and the Scottville Beekeepers will be assisting Sandcastles in the creation of the new exhibit.
“We are looking forward to partnering with the Community Foundation for Mason County in building this important exhibit,” Executive Director Kristin Korendyke said. “Not only will it teach kids fundamental scientific concepts, it will also inspire a love and appreciation of nature. The exhibit will also employ the talents of many of our local artists and will be a beautiful addition to our museum.”