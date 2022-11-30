Sandcastles receives $5,000 from Great Lakes Energy People’s Fund
Sandcastles Children’s Museum announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant of $5,000 from Great Lakes Energy People Fund to build a new language exhibit called “¡Hola! Speaking Spanish at Sandcastles.”
The exhibit will integrate Spanish into existing exhibits, feature conversation buttons throughout the museum, and add Spanish storytelling to the museum’s programming.
“The best time to learn new languages are when we are young,” said Sandcastles Executive Director Kristin Korendyke. “For children, it is not a tedious process of learning the grammar and rules of the language. They innocently imitate and emulate and learn while having fun. Sandcastles’ learning environment is the perfect place to introduce vocabulary, greetings, and simple phrases.
“Everything that is written in English, will also be offered in Spanish: the menus, checklists and labels.”
In addition to the exhibit, once a month the museum will host a native Spanish speaker to read stories to the children in Spanish.
“The museum experience will be made richer by the addition of this exhibit. Not only will it bring the Spanish language to life for kids, but we also look forward to introducing some of the beauty of Latino culture to Sandcastles,” Korendyke stated. “We are thankful that the Great Lakes Energy People Fund also sees the value in this exciting new exhibit.”
Members of Great Lakes Energy support the People Fund by voluntarily rounding up their bills to the next highest dollar. The rounded up amount is distributed to nonprofit organizations and charitable activities that benefit people in the communities served by the cooperative.
Contact Great Lakes Energy at 1-888-485-2537, or visit gtlakes.com for details.